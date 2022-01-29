Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.22

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.22 and traded as low as $30.51. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 2,195 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.56%.
Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNB)
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.
Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.