Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.22

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.22 and traded as low as $30.51. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 2,195 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

