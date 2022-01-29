Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 327,071 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 0.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.34% of Union Pacific worth $428,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

UNP opened at $245.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.59.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.