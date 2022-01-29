Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UNIR opened at $1.90 on Friday. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Uniroyal Global Engineered Products alerts:

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of vinyl coated fabrics. The firm specializes in branded coated fabrics, automotive and transportation interior as well as calendered sheeting. It operates through the following brands: Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene and Vynide.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.