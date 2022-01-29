United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 9.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $1,929,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 29.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 176,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 159.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.