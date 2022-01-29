United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stake Increased by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 138,190 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of United Airlines worth $19,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after buying an additional 1,365,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,542 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,834,000 after acquiring an additional 104,173 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,124,000 after acquiring an additional 335,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

