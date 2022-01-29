United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,401 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,730 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,031,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 94.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 124,315 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

