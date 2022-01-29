United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after buying an additional 111,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after buying an additional 110,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,556,000 after buying an additional 45,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 803,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,727,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

