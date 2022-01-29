United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.63% of United Therapeutics worth $52,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $200.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $155.71 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.30.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $1,233,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,126 shares of company stock worth $12,634,066 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

