United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stake Boosted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.48% of United Therapeutics worth $40,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total transaction of $654,894.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $1,233,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $12,634,066 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTHR opened at $200.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.30. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $155.71 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

