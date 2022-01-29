UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 343,856 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.24% of UnitedHealth Group worth $885,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after buying an additional 291,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,011,601,000 after buying an additional 317,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $466.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $471.70 and a 200 day moving average of $439.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $438.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

