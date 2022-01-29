Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.81. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. Cowen decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Universal Display by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLED opened at $143.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $136.92 and a 52 week high of $250.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

