Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.95% of Universal Display worth $76,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

OLED opened at $143.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.04. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $136.92 and a 12-month high of $250.82.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

