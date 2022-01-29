Upfiring Tops One Day Trading Volume of $43.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $43.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.21 or 0.00263541 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006872 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000899 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.60 or 0.01116699 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.