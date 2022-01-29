Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.43

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.43 and traded as high as $17.87. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 1,959 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $730.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.2145 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

