URU Metals (LON:URU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $265.18

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.18 ($3.58) and traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.56). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.56), with a volume of 96 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 265.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52.

In other news, insider John Zorbas sold 99,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £198,404 ($267,679.44).

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

