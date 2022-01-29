US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,632 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $122.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 134.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.