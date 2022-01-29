US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,321 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $68.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average is $64.18.

