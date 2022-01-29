US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,796,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,759,000 after purchasing an additional 608,371 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,267,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,674,000 after purchasing an additional 350,216 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 75,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $44.82 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92.

