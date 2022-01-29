US Bancorp DE Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,408 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $858,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $37,927.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,972 shares of company stock worth $15,857,171 in the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of MTSI opened at $60.08 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.59.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

