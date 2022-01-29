US Bancorp DE Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,312 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total transaction of $1,471,951.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 171,044 shares of company stock worth $30,816,533 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $174.36 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.42 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.48 and its 200-day moving average is $164.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

