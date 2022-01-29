US Bancorp DE Has $1.55 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 904.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,587,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC opened at $125.17 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

