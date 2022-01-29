US Bancorp DE Has $1.55 Million Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Bandwidth worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.66.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $145,820 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.46, a PEG ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.01. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

