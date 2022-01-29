US Bancorp DE Purchases 11,884 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,589 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 20.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 226,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

