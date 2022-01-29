US Bancorp DE Sells 2,417 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 864,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,744,000 after acquiring an additional 131,234 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

NYSE:RCL opened at $74.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.65. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.62) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

