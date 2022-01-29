US Bancorp DE Sells 511 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $198.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.20. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

