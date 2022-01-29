USDX [Kava] (USDX) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002561 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $140.03 million and approximately $237,021.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00011745 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000053 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 144,259,080 coins. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io . USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

