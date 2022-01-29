USDX [Lighthouse] 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $88.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $75,434.24 and approximately $88.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011104 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.