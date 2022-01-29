Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS USNZY opened at $2.93 on Friday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0289 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.37%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

