Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $109.82 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

