Vabble (VAB) Hits Market Cap of $3.40 Million

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Vabble has a market cap of $3.40 million and $89,788.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vabble has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 489,110,862 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

