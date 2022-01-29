Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $243.73

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 243.73 ($3.29) and traded as low as GBX 241 ($3.25). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 241 ($3.25), with a volume of 24,540 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09. The company has a market cap of £100.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 243.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 230.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

