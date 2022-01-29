VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,391,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 257,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

