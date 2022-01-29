VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 62,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $60.36 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64.

