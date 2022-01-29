VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Stake Trimmed by Newfleet Asset Management LLC

Newfleet Asset Management LLC reduced its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,354 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF accounts for approximately 78.1% of Newfleet Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Newfleet Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $27,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 367.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $60.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $63.98.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.