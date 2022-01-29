Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 994,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,584 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.35% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $73,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.02. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $92.71.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

