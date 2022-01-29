Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $16,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT stock opened at $242.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.23. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.