Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.2% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 358,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 239,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,404 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $89.96 and a 1 year high of $96.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.769 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

