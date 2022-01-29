Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,000 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 989,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of VGIT opened at $65.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $69.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 216,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 90,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

