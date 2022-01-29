Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,000 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 989,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of VGIT opened at $65.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $69.14.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
