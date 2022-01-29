Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,729 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 37,046 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $54.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

