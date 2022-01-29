Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,108 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $104.95 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

