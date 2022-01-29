Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Down 52.7% in January

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the December 31st total of 307,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 115,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 91,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 69,391 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 128,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $71.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.48. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.18 and a 1-year high of $75.19.

