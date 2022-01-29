Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 143.5% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTHR. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 19,807.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 732,859 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,343.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $198.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.00. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $172.68 and a one year high of $218.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

