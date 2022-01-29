Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,759 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 267,528 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $202.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.92 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

