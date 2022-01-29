Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Zeit Capital LLC

Zeit Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.9% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $87.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

