VeChain (VET) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, VeChain has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $3.48 billion and $193.74 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000116 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008764 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars.

