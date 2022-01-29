Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Update

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Shares of Vecima Networks stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.