Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.70

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.70 and traded as high as C$15.80. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$15.80, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$364.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.70.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 518.87%.

About Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

