Vectorspace AI (VXV) Market Cap Reaches $103.93 Million

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. Vectorspace AI has a total market cap of $103.93 million and approximately $527,131.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00006899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vectorspace AI

Vectorspace AI is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,573,811 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

