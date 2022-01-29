Vega Protocol Price Hits $6.31 on Exchanges (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $65.46 million and $3.21 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $6.31 or 0.00016541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 10,381,161 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars.

