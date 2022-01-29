Veil Price Reaches $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Veil has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $277.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veil has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

